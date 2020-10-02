Danny Dyer hints at shocks for The Wall viewers as show returns for series two

Danny Dyer is back for a new series of The Wall and although the gameshow, which is usually filmed in Poland, will now be taking place in the UK, viewers are to expect just as much fun.

Advertisement

In fact, EastEnders actor Dyer tells RadioTimes.com the new series is more explosive than the last, as more is at stake given the current pandemic.

When asked if there’ll be any huge shocks along the way, he said: “I can’t give anything away, but I’m going to be straight with you, it p****s all over the last series already. What lockdown has done to people’s decision making – I won’t give anything away but s*** is going down, mate.”

Dyer said the pandemic has “changed” contestants and has led to some very “odd behaviour” on set.

He added: “I think it has changed the contestants because of the uncertainty. People have been laid off and [there have been] redundancies, so this is an opportunity to have some fun but also generate some money for their families. So we’re finding we’re getting some odd behaviour which is totally understandable. It makes for great telly, I tell you that.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Dyer insists there’s no other show that can quite top The Wall, which he believes gives a “nostalgic” vibe, similar to iconic 90s games like Bullseye, The Price is Right and Big Break.

He said: “I think I’m clearly biased, but there ain’t no gameshow like our one. I’ve just been blessed to front a game that is so different every week – and it’s not Tipping Point. I had to go there! You’re not going to win £300 on this show, It’s all in or nothing.”

As well as being filmed in the UK this year, The Wall will have no studio audience for the first time due to social distancing.

Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen multiple shows have to make this decision, including Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

BBC

So, how will The Wall cope without an audience?

“It’s a real shame that we haven’t got the audience,” Dyer said. “It’s just that we’re in Wembley Arena and it would be great to get a London audience in.”

Looking on the brighter side however, the Mick Carter actor added: “I think the game speaks for itself though. There’s so many different elements to it.”

We look forward to having The Wall and Dyer back on screen!

Advertisement

The Wall returns to BBC One on Saturday October 3rd, at 9:15pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.