The hugely popular programme, which originated in America and is now being shown in 25 countries, sees contestants work together to try to win a big money prize.

So when does the second series of The Wall start? And will there be any changes? Here's everything you need to know.

What time is The Wall on TV?

The second series will kick off on BBC One on Saturday 3rd October at 9:15pm.

Where is The Wall filmed?

Originally, The Wall's first season was filmed in Warsaw, Poland, but that had to change for season two on account of the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions.

This time around, the show is filmed in London, at the Wembley Arena.

Speaking about the new location, Dyer told RadioTimes.com: "I prefer it of course. It’s London my hometown. Because of COVID we had to move the show here but it sort of works in my favour."

Who is the host of The Wall?

Last year, Dyer was announced as the host for the BBC One gameshow.

At the time, he was just as surprised as we were to hear he'd be swapping his usual hard man roles to front the gameshow.

“I thought they were on drugs!” the EastEnders star said in an interview with What's On TV. “Really, you want me to do a gameshow, filmed in Poland? I was very confused by it all, to be honest. But I watched the American version and I thought you know what, let’s have a go.”

Journalist Angela Rippon will be also return to voice the questions asked to the contestants.

How does The Wall work?

Not dissimilar to ITV’s Tipping Point - although Dyer would beg to differ - The Wall sees contestants work in pairs as balls quickly fall through The Wall, which works like a penny machine in an arcade.

The balls then land in slots at the bottom representing different cash amounts – which can be added, or subtracted to their scores.

However, the so-called wall is not all benevolent, with the four-storey high machine also capable of taking money away from our pairings.

As Dyer previously warned: "The Wall gives…The Wall TAKES AWAY."

The Wall airs Saturdays on BBC One.