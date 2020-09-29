Meet the cast of Channel 4’s Adult Material

Written by Lucy Kirkwood (Chimerica), Adult Material is an original drama series about one of Britain’s top porn performers, “Jolene Dollar”.

Funny, shocking, and eye-opening, the drama’s star-studded cast is led by Hayley Squires as Jolene. Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Adult Material.

Hayley Squires plays Jolene Dollar

Channel 4

Who is Jolene Dollar? One of the top porn performers in the country, and a mother to three kids, “Jolene Dollar” (not her real name) is happy in her career until she meets 19-year-old newcomer Amy, whose difficult first day on set triggers a startling series of events for Jolene.

Where have I seen Hayley Squires before? The actress is best known for starring in the award-winning Ken Loach film I, Daniel Blake. She’s also appeared in the likes of Call the Midwife, Collateral, the TV adaptation of The Miniaturist, and Southcliffe.

Joe Dempsie plays Rich

Who is Rich? Jolene’s long-term partner, Rich helps run Jolene’s social media, often acting like her manager.

Where have I seen Joe Dempsie before? You’ll no doubt recognise Dempsie for his role as Gendry Baratheon in HBO’s epic fantasy series Game of Thrones, and for playing Chris Miles in the E4 teen series Skins. He’s also starred in Adulting, Deep State, and This Is England ’90.

Siena Kelly plays Amy

Channel 4

Who is Amy? A teenage dancer who has recently injured herself, and has begun working in the porn industry to earn some quick cash while her injury heals.

Where have I seen Siena Kelly before? Kelly is known for playing Michelle in the Sky One TV series Temple, and for playing Rhoda Swartz in the ITV adaptation of Vanity Fair.

Alex Jarrett plays Phoebe

Channel 4

Who is Phoebe? Jolene’s oldest daughter, she’s a young teenager who’s just begun dating.

Where have I seen Alex Jarrett before? You might recognise her for playing Azelma Thénardier (daughter of Olivia Colman’s character) in the TV adaptation of Les Misérables, and for starring in the TV series The Rebel.

Kerry Godliman plays Stella Maitland

Channel 4

Who is Stella Maitland? A headstrong MP whom Jolene encounters unexpectedly.

Where have I seen Kerry Godliman before? The comedian and actress plays Lisa, the late wife of Ricky Gervais’ character in After Life, and Hannah in Derek. She’s also starred in Our Girl, Call the Midwife, Bad Move, and Save Me.

Rupert Everett plays Carroll Quinn

Channel 4

Who is Carroll Quinn? Jolene’s long-term friend, producer and UK porn businessman.

Where have I seen Rupert Everett before? The BAFTA-nominated actor has starred in the likes of My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Happy Prince, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Wild Target, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, and Stardust .

Julian Ovenden plays Tom Pain

Who is Tom Pain? A US porn kingpin with a reputation for featuring underage performers in his porn videos.

Where have I seen Julian Ovenden before? The actor played Charles Blake in Downton Abbey, Bobby Kennedy in Netflix’s The Crown, and will play Henry Granville in the upcoming series Bridgerton.

Timmika Ramsay plays Sabelle

Channel 4

Who is Sabelle? Jolene’s friend and a fellow porn performer.

Where have I seen Timmika Ramsay before? The newcomer has previously starred in Enterprice.

Phil Daniels plays Dave

Channel 4

Who is Dave? The on-set director who works with Jolene, Amy and Sabelle.

Where have I seen Phil Daniels before? Daniels played Kevin in EastEnders, and has starred in projects ranging from Quadrophenia to Endeavour, Sliced, The Mallorca Files, and Call the Midwife.

