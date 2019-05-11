When is Channel 4’s Chimerica on TV?

If a journalist doesn’t have integrity, what does he have left? That’s the underlying question at the start of Channel 4’s four-part thriller Chimerica, which follows a photojournalist who was made famous by a picture he took nearly 30 years ago in Tiananmen Square. When he’s accused of doctoring his photos, he sets out on a journey to salvage his career and reputation.

Here’s everything you need to know about Chimerica:

What time is Chimerica on TV?

The four-part drama will air on Wednesdays at 9pm on Channel 4, starting from Wednesday 17th April.

What is Chimerica about?

Based on Lucy Kirkwood’s Olivier Award-winning stage play of the same name (Kirkwood also adapted the play for television) and set in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election, Chimerica follows Lee Berger, an American photojournalist. Lee was made famous by an image he took almost 30 years ago, of a man (now nicknamed ‘the Tank Man’) carrying shopping bags and facing down the Chinese military in Tiananmen Square.

Years later, Lee’s integrity has been called into question after he’s accused of doctoring images. Hoping to rebuild his credibility, Lee sets out on a quest to find Tank Man, whom Lee is convinced is alive, and living in New York City.

Who stars in Chimerica?

Alessandro Nivola (American Hustle, A Most Violent Year, Face/Off) stars as Lee Berger, an idealistic photojournalist who has lost his way while attempting to recreate his early success. Cherry Jones (Transparent, The Handmaid’s Tale) plays Mel Kincaid, a friend and colleague of Lee’s who has been battling alcoholism.

Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda, The Hollow Crown) stars as Tessa Kendrick, a market analyst whom Lee crosses paths with in both China and New York, while Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Homeland, The Grand Budapest Hotel) stars as news editor Frank Sams, Lee’s mentor.

Terry Chen (Jessica Jones) stars as Zhang Lin, an old friend from Lee’s time abroad in China, with newcomer Jay Yu playing his younger self, alongside Harry Potter’s Katie Leung who stars as Liuli.

Is there a trailer for Chimerica?

Yes, you can watch it below.