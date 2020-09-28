The Sandman TV series starts filming in 3 weeks, Neil Gaiman reveals

Netflix’s adaptation of DC comic The Sandman is finally becoming a reality, with filming set to start very soon indeed.

Neil Gaiman, the creator of The Sandman comics, revealed in a tweet on Sunday that production on the long-awaited series will soon commence, writing: “It’s starting to feel real. We begin shooting in three weeks, lockdowns permitting #SandmanonNetflix.”

It's starting to feel real. We begin shooting in 3 weeks, lockdowns permitting. #SandmanonNetflix pic.twitter.com/B4QKU9NooT — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 27, 2020

Gaiman attached a picture of one of The Sandman scripts, revealing that one of the scenes is set within “the space between universes”.

The complex comic, which was first published in 1989, follows Dream (also named Morpheus), who rules over the world of dreams but is captured by a group of black magic occultists and tries to regain control of the dream world after escaping 72 years later.

In June last year, Netflix announced that it would develop The Sandman comics into a live-action series, with Wonder Woman screenwriter Allan Heinberg acting as the showrunner.

Few details about the upcoming series have been given away, however Gaiman revealed to Variety in August that the series would take place in the present day, adding that doing so gives the producers “tremendous freedom to go, ‘OK if we were doing it now what would ‘Sandman’ be?’ And that, again, is very liberating”.

While the cast list for The Sandman has not yet been announced, Gaiman recently told RadioTimes.com that he had been “taking notes” on the actors who starred in Audible’s adaptation in July, hinting that some of them could reprise their roles in the TV series.

The audiobook stars James McAvoy (His Dark Materials) as Dream/Morpheus, Kat Dennings (Thor) as Death, Taron Egerton (Rocketman) as John Constantine, and Michael Sheen (Good Omens) as Lucifer.

The Sandman is available now from Audible.com/TheSandman.