Today is a great day for telly fans, with The Great British Bake Off set to return to our screens for its 2020 edition.

Some major behind the scenes changes allowed the series to be filmed over six weeks during lockdown, and anticipation for the series is extremely high as a new batch of contestants enter the tent, hoping to earn a coveted Hollywood handshake in the fight to be named Star Baker.

However fans will have to wait ever-so-slightly longer than first anticipated to enjoy the new series, with a very slight delay to tonight’s first episode – read on for everything you need to know.

What time is Great British Bake Off on TV tonight?

Bake Off was originally billed to start at 8pm tonight, but that has now been pushed back slightly to 8.05pm.

The reason for the change is to allow fans the opportunity to watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s address to the nation regarding new measures for fighting the spread of coronavirus, with his speech taking place at 8pm.

Who are the Great British Bake Off contestants?

This year’s batch of amateur bakers was announced last week, and as usual there’s an interesting mix of contestants hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner David Atherton.

The Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants, who all lived in a bubble for the duration of filming, include an armoured guard, a bronze resin sculptor and a pantomime producer.

Who are the Great British Bake Off judges?

There’s no change to the judging line up this year, so Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will once again be running the rule over the creations of this year’s bakers.

Who’s hosting the Great British Bake Off 2020?

Noel Fielding returns to the iconic tent for another year, but he’ll be joined by a new co-host, with Sandi Toksvig having stepped down to pursue other projects.

Her replacement is Matt Lucas, the Little Britain comedian and former Doctor Who star, who said on joining the series, “I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers.

“And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”