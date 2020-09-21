Still Open All Hours axe reports denied by BBC

The BBC has denied reports that long-running sitcom Still Open All Hours has been cancelled.

Advertisement

The series acts as a follow-up to the hit Ronnie Barker sitcom of the ’70s and ’80s, with David Jason returning to the role of Granville, after he inherits his uncle’s old corner shop.

Launched in 2013, the series has been a strong part of the BBC’s comedy lineup for the past seven years and future episodes were said to be in the works.

However, as the coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with the television industry, rumours emerged from Daily Star on Sunday that these plans had been scrapped.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

David Jason said: “It’s a shame. There was an audience who loved it and we enjoyed bringing the madness of the characters to the screen.”

Yet the BBC has since denied these reports and claims that the fate of the sitcom is still very much to be decided, but production has been complicated by coronavirus, as is the case industry-wide.

A BBC spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “‘There is no truth in this and discussions on future episodes are ongoing.

“The safety and wellbeing of all those involved in Still Open All Hours is our number one priority, and we have been unable to film this year due to COVID-19.”

Jason has revealed that the writers planned to make one last miniseries of Still Open All Hours, designed to bring “all the stories” to a natural conclusion.

While the future of Still Open All Hours is yet to be decided, several American broadcasters have recently made the unusual decision to reverse season renewals on a handful of shows.

Advertisement

Netflix’s The Society and I Am Not Okay With This are two series to be affected, as well as ABC’s Stumptown, which aired in the UK on Alibi.

Looking for something to watch? Visit our TV Guide or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.