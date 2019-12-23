When is Still Open All Hours on TV? When is the Christmas special?

Britain’s favourite corner store and its owner, Granville, the local grocer with the gift of the gab, are back for a sixth series, with David Jason being joined by returning cast members including Johnny Vegas, James Baxter and Kulvinder Ghir.

Here’s everything you need to know about Still Open All Hours…

When is Still Open All Hours on TV?

The series began on 18th October 2019, with episodes on Fridays at 8pm on BBC1.

What is Still Open All Hours about?

The sequel to the beloved 1970s-80s sitcom Open All Hours, which starred David Jason alongside the late Ronnie Barker, the new series follows Granville, a chatty and stingy grocer who inherits a corner store from his uncle and runs it alongside his son, Leroy, whose mother is out of the picture.

Series six will include the usual ingredients of the famous snapping till (now said to be haunted by the ghost of Arkwright, Granville’s late uncle and former owner of the shop), Granville’s cunning attempts to offload stock, and Leroy’s pursuit of the local librarian.

The series will also see Eric and Cyril get a little too close to nature trying to impress their wives on a camping trip…

Who stars in Still Open All Hours?

Sir David Jason, who starred in the original Open All Hours and played Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter in the sitcom Only Fools and Horses, plays Granville, while James Baxter (Emmerdale, Red Dwarf) plays his son Leroy.

Stephanie Cole (Coronation Street, Doc Martin) reprises her role as Delphine Featherstone from Open All Hours, as do Maggie Ollerenshaw (First of the Summer Wine) as Mavis and Lynda Baron (EastEnders) as Nurse Gladys Emmanuel.

Joining the cast of Still Open All Hours are comedian Johnny Vegas as Eric Agnew, and Goodness Gracious Me actors Kulvinder Ghir and Nina Wadia (also known for playing Zainab on EastEnders) as Cyril and Mrs Hussein.

When is the Still Open All Hours Christmas special?

The Still Open All Hours will air on BBC One on Monday December 23rd at 8.30pm.

The episode will see Granville attempt to restore some Christmas magic for his customers, but his conjuring tricks aren’t going to plan and people keep magically disappearing… Elsewhere, Eric and Cyril attempt to persuade their wives to sample Arkwrights’ special French custard.