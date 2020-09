When is Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 4 on Netflix?

They’ve travelled across Thailand and Vietnam, Eastern Europe and the American West Coast, but now Jack Whitehall and his dad are going Down Under for the upcoming series of Travels with My Father.

Season four, which arrives on Netflix this month, follows the comedian and his 80-year-old father Michael as they tackle Australia – visiting the Sydney Opera House and attempting Drag on their journey.

If the pandemic has put you off jet-setting, get ready to live vicariously through the Whitehalls as they see the sights and try out new experiences in Oz.

Here’s everything you need to know about season four of Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father.

When is season 4 of Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father released?

Season four of Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father arrives on Netflix on Tuesday 22nd September. All three previous seasons are currently available to watch on the platform.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 4 – how many episodes?

The episode length for Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father has varied from season-to-season, with the first outing in 2017 running to six episodes, 2018’s follow-up spanning five and last year’s third season encompassing just two episodes.

Netflix is yet to confirm how many episodes will form the fourth season.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father heads to Australia

Season four sees the Whitehall boys travel to Australia together after Jack reluctantly decides that he’d rather have Michael join him on his stand-up comedy tour, rather than make the trip by himself.

While the pair do seem to get some downtime, as they’re seen sunning themselves on a (nudist) beach in the trailer, Jack and Michael appear to spend most of their time Down Under taking on local activities, from camel-riding and emu-chasing, to snake-holding and motorbike-riding.

Judging by the trailer, the father-son duo also take on Australia’s Drag circuit, performing in a local competition together with an unimpressed Michael dressed as the Queen.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 4 trailer

Netflix released a trailer for season four at the beginning of September, teasing Jack and Michael’s trips to the Sydney Opera House, their visits into the Australian wild and the new friends they make along the way.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 4 cast

Comedian Jack Whitehall is returning for season four alongside his dad Michael, who is a former theatrical agent and has represented the likes of Colin Firth and Dame Judi Dench.

Judging by photos released by Netflix ahead of the series, it looks as though Hilary Whitehall – Jack’s mum and Michael’s wife – will be joining them for a few legs of their trip, as will Winston – a Luk Thep doll which Michael ‘adopted’ whilst travelling across Thailand during the first series.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season four begins streaming on Netflix from Tuesday 22nd September.