Schitt’s Creek, Watchmen and Zendaya win at Emmy Awards 2020

The 72nd Emmy Awards were held last night to honour the finest shows on television, with Watchmen, Succession and Schitt’s Creek among the top winners.

DC Comics drama Watchmen was the champion overall, taking home 11 awards in total including acting nods for stars Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Broadcast by HBO and written by The Leftovers’ Damon Lindelof, Watchmen is set in the state of Oklahoma, where police officers are forced to wear vigilante-style masks to protect their identity.

Schitt’s Creek came next with nine wins including Outstanding Comedy Series, with Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy each taking home an award for their performances.

The hit sitcom came to an end with its recent sixth season, which concluded the story of the formerly wealthy Rose family, who are forced to rebuild their lives in a small town after going bankrupt.

HBO’s Succession and Disney+ original The Mandalorian tied in third place with seven wins each, with the latter earning nods primarily in creative arts categories including stunt coordination and visual effects.

Jeremy Strong won an Emmy for his lead role in Jesse Armstrong’s satirical drama, which follows the inner workings of a powerful media family.

Other big moments from the night include Zendaya winning her first Emmy for HBO series Euphoria, while Ozark‘s Julia Garner picked up her second trophy for her performance as Ruth Langmore.

Newbie streaming service Apple TV+ was only able to bag one award for the night, that being Best Supporting Actor Billy Crudup for The Morning Show.

Uzo Aduba was named Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her stirring performance as Shirley Chisholm in Mrs America, the first black woman to run for President of the United States.

Meanwhile, director Maria Schrader won for helming Netflix’s Unorthodox, and the streaming service also cleaned up in the reality categories with the likes of Queer Eye and Cheer.

Due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the awards were handed out virtually at this year’s Emmys, with several winners speeches voicing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

American comedian Jimmy Kimmel hosted the event by himself for the most part, with the usual star-studded audience absent dialling in via live video feeds.

