A Discovery of Witches announces special New York Comic-Con panel

While fans still have a while to wait for the second series of Sky’s A Discovery of Witches, there’s some good news for followers of the hit fantasy series – a special New York Comic-Con panel featuring the cast has been announced for October.

Featuring series leads Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer alongside castmates Ed Bluemel, Adelle Leonce and Steven Cree, the pre-filmed panel will answer fans’ questions about the upcoming episodes, which will see star-crossed witch/vampire lovers Diana and Matthew transported back to Elizabethan London.

“Take a journey to the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London as Sky original drama A Discovery of Witches returns with Series 2,” a blurb for the “behind the magic” panel reads.

“Enjoy a sneak peek at the new series, adapted by Bad Wolf from Deborah Harkness’s bestselling All Souls trilogy, including an introduction by Deborah herself and Bad Wolf Executive Producer Lachlan MacKinnon, as well as a Q&A with key cast Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Ed Bluemel, Adelle Leonce and Steven Cree who will gather from the set of the infamous Congregation – in Wolf Studios Wales – where witches, daemons and vampires meet and where they are also filming Series 3.”

Along with the announcement, Sky have also released a new behind-the-scenes image for the new episodes featuring Palmer and Goode, dressed to the nines in their Elizabethan finery (see above).

A Discovery of Witches stars Palmer Diana Bishop, a historian and reluctant witch, who explores a whole new world of magic with the help of mysterious geneticist and vampire Matthew Clairmont (Goode) – a second and third series was announced by Sky in November 2018, shortly after the first had launched.

While full details of the panel’s timings have yet to be revealed, it’ll be released at some point during the New York Comic-Con/MCM Comic-Con Metaverse event, taking place between the 8th and 11th October, and is set to feature pre-submitted fan questions.

Altogether, the starving Discovery of Witches fans finally have some new hints to chew over as the long(-ish) wait for season two continues.

A Discovery of Witches returns to Sky One in early 2021 – check out what else is on with our TV Guide