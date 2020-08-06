Teresa Palmer (Ride Like A Girl) and Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey) will be returning to the lead roles early next year, as series two is now confirmed to be airing in January 2021.

Check out a brand new image of the supernatural duo below, shared as Sky announced the news on its Twitter page, revealing the show will be available on Sky One and NOW TV in the UK.

The first series of A Discovery of Witches aired in September 2018, meaning this second outing will be arriving well over two years later.

It's unclear why series two took so much longer to arrive than most ongoing dramas, but it's possible that the coronavirus pandemic may have slowed down post-production.

However, there may not be quite as lengthy a break between season two and three, as a cryptic tweet from producer Jane Tranter implies that production is eyeing a start date very soon.

In response to a fan account claiming that Teresa Palmer will soon travel to Cardiff to start work on the concluding chapter, Tranter posted a single love heart emoji.

Sky had enough confidence in the fantasy series to recommission it for two seasons at once, which will complete the adaptation of the novels by Deborah Harkness.

A Discovery of Witches is available to stream on NOW TV.