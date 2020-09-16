The UK is no stranger to Strictly Come Dancing fever as legions of fans tune in to the BBC’s hit dance competition every year, but it’s rare to see quite so much interest in its US counterpart Dancing with the Stars.

Advertisement

Of course, much of this can be put down to Carole Baskin joining the Dancing with the Stars 2020 line-up after Netflix viewers all over the world were enthralled by the story of Tiger King at the start of lockdown.

The animal rights activist was announced to be joining the show at the start of the month alongside fellow Netflix reality star Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset) and world-famous rapper Nelly.

But is it possible to tune into Dancing with the Stars from the UK? Read on for everything you need to know.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch Dancing with the Stars in the UK

Unfortunately, Dancing with the Stars does not currently have a UK TV broadcaster, meaning those wanting to watch the episodes in full may be left disappointed.

Fortunately, the full dance routines from each episode are uploaded to the official Dancing with the Stars YouTube channel, which is available worldwide.

Meanwhile, the scores from each week are widely reported, meaning it’s easy to stay up-to-date on the competition even without the complete episodes at your disposal.

You can watch Carole Baskin’s first performance on Dancing with the Stars below – a Paso routine appropriately set to Eye of the Tiger by Survivor.

In total, she scored 11 points from the judging panel, placing her bottom of the leaderboard, whilst Disney channel star Skai Jackson and actress Justina Machado are currently joint top with 21 points each.

When is Dancing with the Stars on?

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights from 8pm EDT, which equates to about 1am BST here in the UK.

Clips from the latest episode will usually be available on YouTube the following day for any fans keen to see what action went down.

Who’s in the Dancing with the Stars 2020 line-up?

While Carole Baskin is arguably the star that audiences are most excited about, the Tiger King personality is far from the only the big name on this year’s Dancing with the Stars line-up.

Reality television fans will be pleased to see Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, Cheer’s Monica Aldama, and The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe take part in the current series.

From the world of sport, we have former NFL tight end Vernon Davis, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, and former NBA power forward Charles Oakley also on the line-up.

Rapper, singer and songwriter Nelly is among the biggest names on the line-up, having scored a number of mammoth hit singles, while Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean is also signed up.

Fans of film and television may recognise Justina Machado from Netflix’s One Day at a Time, as well as Chicago PD’s Anne Heche, Disney Channel’s Skai Jackson and Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe.

Rounding out this year’s line-up are American TV presenters Jeannie Mai (The Real) and Nev Schulman (Catfish).

Advertisement

Dancing with the Stars continues next week. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.