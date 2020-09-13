Accessibility Links

Sue Barker, Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson are leaving A Question of Sport, BBC confirms

Barker will leave the show after 24 years at the helm in a major shake-up

Long-running BBC quiz series A Question of Sport is getting a major shake-up, with host Sue Barker set to leave the programme alongside regular panellists Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson after the next series.

“We would like to thank Sue for her enormous contribution as the show’s longest reigning host over the last 24 years, and Matt and Phil for their excellent team captaincy,” a BBC spokesperson said.

“Together they have ensured A Question of Sport remains a firm favourite with the BBC One audience.”

Ex-pro tennis player Barker first took over hosting the series from commentator David Coleman in 1997 while former rugby Dawson and cricketer Tufnell led teams on the show for 16 and 12 years respectively.

The show itself has been broadcast since January 1970, with over 3,000 different sports stars appearing on the programme but just three hosts – Barker, Coleman and original host David Vine – presiding over the quiz in its 50-year span.

“[For] 13 yrs A Question of Sport has been a great part of life,” Tufnell tweeted following the announcement.

“[I’m] going to miss it hugely .. thanks so much for all the lovely messages!!”

“Thanks for all the lovely messages,” added Dawson. “I’m not sure how to respond so I’ll have a think.

“Needless to say I will miss A Question of Sport immensely.”

The trio’s final series will be broadcast in 2021, and while no announcements have been made about their replacements its understood that a new line-up will be on the cards when the series returns again.

Any other format changes to the long-running series are also as-yet-unconfirmed, but RadioTimes.com will be following any and all announcements as they happen – so check back here in the coming months for more information.

