A Discovery of Witches begins filming season 3

Filming for A Discovery of Witches season three is currently underway, Sky TV has confirmed.

Adapted from the All Souls novel series by Deborah Harkness, A Discovery of Witches follows the unlikely partnership between a witch and a vampire, formed after a magical manuscript is found in a library at Oxford University.

Sky TV posted on their official Twitter account: “All of the daemons, vampires and witches together again. First day of #ADiscoveryOfWitches Season three complete!”

All of the daemons, vampires and witches together again. First day of #ADiscoveryOfWitches Season 3 complete!????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/D4dZnQY0ER — Sky TV (@skytv) September 7, 2020

Fans had been patiently awaiting news on the second season of fantasy drama, which made its TV debut almost two years ago – with Sky recently announcing that the drama will air in January 2021.

According to director Farren Blackburn, the second season wrapped filming in late January 2020, and while this meant it avoided the filming restrictions of the coronavirus lockdown it seems likely the production shutdown may have slowed post-production and editing on the series.

The series stars Teresa Palmer (Ride Like A Girl) and Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey) in the lead roles as young historian/witch Diana Bishop and centuries-old vampire Matthew Clairmont.

Victoria actor Tom Hughes will be joining the cast for the new episodes, playing real-life Elizabethan playwright Christopher Marlowe.

Lindsay Duncan also stars in the series as Matthew’s mother Ysabeau, with Doctor Who’s Alex Kingston playing a key role as Diana’s aunt and guardian Sarah Bishop.

In addition, Louise Brealey, Owen Teale, Aisling Loftus, Greg McHugh, Elarica Johnson and Valarie Pettiford feature in the supporting cast.

In an interview with , Palmer and Goode discussed the work that went into making season one, including the pressure they felt adapting such a beloved series of books.

The series was renewed for a second season not long after it premiered, which will see the A Discovery of Witches cast reprise their roles for an adventure through Elizabethan London.

Tranter said: “We were absolutely thrilled that A Discovery of Witches was such a hit with viewers. There was a real sense of community throughout the run as fans old and new joined together to watch each week.

“We cannot wait to continue the journey with them and, as the show continues to sell around the world, bring a global fanbase to these engaging and fascinating characters.”

