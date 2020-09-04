Sanditon series 2 is NOT in the works at Amazon, confirms Andrew Davies

Calling all Sanditon fans, afraid we’ve got some bad news: a second series of the seaside Andrew Davies drama is not currently in development.

Many fans have speculated that the ITV show – which is based on an unfinished Jane Austen manuscript ­– may have found a new home at Amazon after the streaming giant tweeted they may “make a case” for a new season earlier this year. The social media post received over 15,000 retweets and 8,000 likes.

However, a representative for writer Andrew Davies told RadioTimes.com confirmed the show hasn’t been greenlit by Amazon, saying: “A second series of Sanditon is not out of the question, but it is not yet set up.”

Additionally, Sanditon producers Red Planet Pictures also confirmed a second series was still not in the works. In a statement, Belinda Campbell, executive producer of Sanditon, thanked fans the show’s fanbase, known as the Sanditon Sisterhood, for their support so far.

“We’ve been avidly following the Sanditon Sisterhood’s growing community since the show first aired, both in the UK and then in the US, and are completely bowled over by their unwavering support, love and dedication,” she said.

“We always felt that Jane Austen’s unfinished novel was the perfect starting point for a long and exciting adventure and very much believe that the brilliant characters she created for us have more to say and do.”

“Although there is no official greenlight or announcement for a second series, we continue to look into all the options available. It’s wonderful that the fans are so passionate and we’d love to be able to give them some good news if and when we can.”

Amazon declined to comment on this story.

As previously exclusively revealed by RadioTimes.com, the period drama was cancelled by ITV in December 2019 after just one series.

An ITV spokesperson said at the time: “We loved Sanditon and we were very proud to have it on ITV. We would have loved it to return, but unfortunately we just didn’t get the audience that would make that possible for us, which is heartbreaking for everybody involved in this wonderful adaptation.”

Since the drama was axed, over 69,000 fans have signed a petition for ITV to renew the show. The series has aired in the US and across 21 countries worldwide.

Rather than ending on a happy note (like other Austen stories), the series concluded on a dramatic cliff-hanger, with leads Charlotte (Rose Williams) and Sidney (Theo James) tearfully bidding each other goodbye, their fate uncertain.

Speaking previously to RadioTimes.com about how the story may continue, Davies said:

“I don’t know if you could tell from watching it, but we were rather counting on getting a second series,” he said. “We thought if wrap up Charlotte and Sidney at the end of the first series, we’d have to have a new heroine take over or something like that in series two.”

He added: “I do sympathise with everyone who felt upset about Charlotte and Sidney not getting their happy ending. Although, happy endings don’t always happen.”

