Meet HRVY – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and singer

The reveal of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up for 2020 has been as exciting as ever this year, with a host of big names from the world of entertainment and sport having signed up to take part.

And one of the final celebs to be announced this year is singer and former children’s TV presenter HRVY, who joins the series just as he prepares to launch his debut album.

He will compete for the Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball trophy against other famous faces including boxer Nicola Adams, DJ Clara Amfo, actress Caroline Quentin, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, pop star Max George and comedian Bill Bailey

Here’s everything you need to know about HRVY.

Who is HRVY?

Age: 21

Instagram: hrvy

Twitter: @hrvy

Job: Singer

HRVY first found fame on social media, posting music videos to his Facebook account – and he’s come along way since then, signing with a record label in 2017.

He’s released a string of singles so far, including big hit Personal which has amassed more than 250 million views on YouTube, while he also collaborated with Jonas Blue on his single Younger.

In the past he has supported a number of big name acts, including Little Mix and The Vamps, and later in 2020 he will release his debut album Can Anybody Hear Me?

Away from his music career, he has also done a spot of TV presenting, hosting the CBBC entertainment show Friday Download for its final three seasons between 2014 and 2015.

What has HRVY said about Strictly?

On being announced as the 11th contestant on this year’s contest, HRVY said, “Being on Strictly is going to be such an amazing experience and I’m so thankful to be taking part this year. I think my mum is more excited that she’ll be able to see me every Saturday night now.”

And speaking live on KISS FM on the morning of his announcement, the singer said, “I’m so excited. I’m well nervous though, I won’t lie. I’m proper nervous but I’m buzzing.”

He elaborated, “I don’t think it’s the dancing; I think it’s like the tight shirts and the tight trousers and that, I’m not too sure. But I’m excited to be on the telly, I’m excited for my mum and nan to watch, they’re buzzing, they’re just as excited as I am.”