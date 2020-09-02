Accessibility Links

Nicola Adams confirmed as part of first same-sex couple for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up

The line-up is coming together.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant Nicola Adams

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing had a busy morning today (2nd September), with several big announcements about the line-up for the 2020 series dropping in quick succession.

After Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh and BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo were confirmed to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, Nicola Adams was revealed to be the sixth contestant taking to the dance floor when the show kicks off.

With the news breaking on BBC Breakfast this morning, Adams said she was excited to “get going” on the big adventure of Strictly.

The boxer also confirmed she had asked show bosses to be paired with a female professional dancer.

“It’s a big step for the show and it’s nice to see that we’re able to move on. I just can’t wait to get some dancing done really!” she said.

“I asked the show about it. They wanted to know if I would do the show and I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it but I want to dance with another female dance partner.”

More to follow…

