Clara Amfo confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing line-up

The fifth contestant is revealed!

Clara Amfo has been confirmed as the fifth contestant for Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC radio DJ was announced this morning, shortly after Ranvir Singh was confirmed.

Speaking of the news, Amfo said: “As we know this year has been a real challenge and escapism through dancing is something I know we all enjoy, so to be taught by a pro and live a fantasy is something that I can’t wait to fully embrace, see you on the dancefloor!”

BBC Strictly also put the news out on their Twitter account, with Amfo retweeting the post in excitement, adding: “So this is happening!”

So far, the Strictly Come Dancing line-up consists of Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell, Max George, Singh and Amfo, but fans should expect more famous faces to be announced in the coming days.

Strictly will launch later that usual this year and have a shorter run due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrities and pros will be forming isolation bubbles in order to stay safe.

More to follow…

