Where is All Creatures Great and Small filmed?

Channel 5 adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small, based on rural vet James Herriot’s real-life memoirs, is nothing without its setting in the Yorkshire Dales.

Advertisement

Director Brian Percival told RadioTimes.com and other press during a virtual Q&A that Yorkshire – and its locals’ sense of humour – was a character in itself in the show.

“It is completely integral. As this is a drama, with some funny bits in it, one of the most peculiar things only to Yorkshire, apart from the beautiful landscapes, is that rather cynical sense of humour. I just loved that right from the off,” he added.

“They will build you up in one line and then destroy you straight away. It is done in such a delicate, kind and loving way but it so funny. That is the place. It is why people return there and you tend to get such a warm-hearted place – particularly in the Dales.”

Read on for everything you need to know about the locations used for Channel 5 drama All Creatures Great and Small.

Where is fictional village Darrowby filmed?

Channel 5

While the original 1970s series used Askrigg as its stand-in for fictional village Darrowby, Channel 5 set their sights on Grassington, in the southern Dales.

Various period buildings at Grassington were perfect for the show’s 1930s setting, including local pub The Devonshire, which stood in for the exterior of the fictional The Drovers Arms.

Local bookshop The Stripey Badger was also utilised in the show for scenes featuring greengrocer’s G F Endleby.

Cast member Samuel West told RadioTimes.com and other press that he hoped that “if this [the show] is a success it can bring some tourism their way” at filming locations like Grassington.

“I hope you can tell what a happy time we all had and that wouldn’t have been nearly as true if we hadn’t been living in the heart of the place,” he continued.

Speaking at the same event, fellow cast member Rachel Shenton added: “It was the willingness of the people and enthusiasm of the people which helped so much. We couldn’t have wished for more.”

Where was Mrs Pumphrey’s house filmed?

Channel 5

Broughton Hall, a Grade I listed Georgian property located near Skipton, has often been used in the past as a filming location for projects like Netflix’s The English Game.

Channel 5 utilised the property for the home of wealthy local resident Mrs Pumphrey (played by Dame Diana Rigg), whose spoilt dog Tricki-Woo demands only the utmost attention from James Herriot.

Some scenes were also shot on the estate – Broughton Hall’s park dates back to the 18th and 19th century, and was no doubt perfect for period shots.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Where was the bus stop scene filmed?

Channel 5

When James Herriot first makes the perilous journey from Glasgow, Scotland, to the deepest depths of the Yorkshire Dales in episode one, he accidentally jumps off the bus to Darrowby at the wrong point – and is forced to walk the remainder of the way on foot.

The scene, while showcasing just how much Herriot has to learn, also highlights the vast expanse of the countryside – with not a soul or dwelling to be seen.

The picturesque shot of endless fields was filmed on location at beauty spot Malham Lings in North Yorkshire.

Advertisement

Nearby Malham is also used later in the series for the scene where Herriot swims in the waterfall pool, Janet’s Foss, at Malham.

The general area, including Malham Cove, has been used for multiple film and television projects, including The Trip, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 1).