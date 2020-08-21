Lucifer’s brother explained: Who is Michael?

Lucifer season five tasks our crime-solving devil with possibly his biggest challenge to date: a devious brother who looks exactly like him.

Fans were introduced to Michael in the first trailer for season five, which initially appeared to have given away the big twist of the latest episodes.

Fortunately, Michael’s identity is revealed early on in the new batch, meaning fans don’t need to feel that they’ve had anything spoiled for them – in fact, there are plenty of other surprises in store.

But who is Lucifer‘s brother, the archangel Michael? Read on for everything you need to know.

Lucifer season 5: Who is Michael?

It’s getting difficult to keep track of Lucifer’s many siblings, given that we’ve already met Amenadiel, Uriel, Azrael and Remiel, but here comes yet another.

When Lucifer was forced to leave Earth at the end of season four, twin brother Michael spotted an opportunity to cause some trouble for his rival.

He comes down from heaven to claim Lucifer’s life in Los Angeles for himself, becoming acquainted with LAPD regulars Chloe Decker, Ella Lopez and Dan Espinoza.

Of course, he’s set himself a tough challenge. Lucifer has demonstrated many times in the past that he has a unique way of charming humans and a hatred for any who dare impersonate him.

Can Michael possibly hope to fool even those closest to him?

Is Michael from the Lucifer comic books?

Yes! Netflix‘s Lucifer series doesn’t follow the events of the comic books particularly closely, but the writers have been known to pluck notable characters and adapt them in a way that fits their needs.

Michael debuted in the DC Comics universe back in 1990’s The Books of Magic #1, created by writer Neil Gaiman and artist John Bolton.

He has always had a rivalry with Lucifer, dating back to his initial rebellion against God in heaven, where Michael led holy warriors against his brother and played a part in his defeat.

Lucifer season five is available to stream on Netflix.