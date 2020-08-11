Meet the cast of Sky Atlantic horror series Lovecraft Country

The horrors of the real world and nightmares from another dimension are about to collide, in a hotly-anticipated new drama from executive producer Jordan Peele (Get Out).

Lovecraft Country is based on a 2016 novel of the same name, taking viewers on a trip through the racist Jim Crow America of the 1950s, as a young black man goes searching for his missing father.

On his perilous journey, he’ll come up against the terrible discrimination that was particularly rampant at that time, as well as strange monsters inspired by the writings of HP Lovecraft.

Here’s your guide to the full cast of HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

Jonathan Majors plays Atticus Black

Who is Atticus Black? Atticus is a Korean war veteran and an avid reader of pulp fiction novels, whose father goes missing under mysterious circumstances. He teams up with his best friend and his uncle in an effort to track him down, but the journey ahead will be dangerous.

What else has Jonathan Majors been in? A rising star in Hollywood, Majors broke out in acclaimed indie flick The Last Black Man in San Francisco, returning earlier this year with a lead role in Spike Lee’s latest film, Da 5 Bloods.

Jurnee Smollett plays Letitia Dandridge

Who is Letitia Dandridge? Letitia (also known as ‘Leti’) is a close friend of Atticus’, who recently travelled across the US as an artist protesting for civil rights, but returns to her hometown to settle down.

What else has Jurnee Smollett been in? Jurnee Smollett began acting as a child in the American sitcom Full House, before moving on to roles in other major shows including True Blood and Friday Night Lights. Earlier this year, she starred as DC Comics superhero Black Canary in Birds of Prey.

Aunjanue Ellis plays Hippolyta Black

Who is Hippolyta Black? Hippolyta is the aunt of Atticus, who has spent most of her life as a housewife, but has dreams of going on wild adventures.

What else has Aunjanue Ellis been in? Ellis has appeared in awards fare including The Help, The Birth of a Nation and If Beale Street Could Talk, alongside major television roles on Quantico and Netflix’s When They See Us.

Courtney B Vance plays George Black

Who is George Black? George is Atticus’ uncle who accompanies him on his dangerous road trip.

What else Courtney B Vance been in? Fans of crime drama may recognise Vance as Ron Carver, the character he played in well over 100 episodes of Law & Order: Criminal Intent. More recently, he played defence lawyer Johnnie Cochran in American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson and Captain Crane in Netflix’s Project Power.

Michael Kenneth Williams plays Montrose Freeman

Who is Montrose Freeman? Montrose is Atticus’ tough and secretive father, who goes missing under mysterious circumstances.

What else has Michael K Williams been in? Since breaking out on acclaimed crime drama The Wire, Williams has had major roles in fellow HBO projects Boardwalk Empire and The Night Of, as well as Netflix’s When They See Us. In addition, he has appeared in numerous films including 12 Years A Slave, Ghostbusters and Assassin’s Creed.

Abbey Lee plays Christina Braithwaite

Who is Christina Braithwaite? Christina is a privileged woman whose father runs a secret order named the Sons of Adam. She has failed to earn his respect, so is now aiming to make her own way in the world.

What else has Abbey Lee been in? Abbey Lee is a model and actress whose recent screen outings include Mad Max: Fury Road, The Neon Demon and The Dark Tower, which co-starred Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey.

Wunmi Mosaku plays Ruby Dandridge

Who is Ruby Dandridge? Ruby is Leti’s half-sister, who has struggled to reach the same levels of success.

What else has Wunmi Mosaku been in? Mosaku appeared in the first season of Channel 4 drama The End of the F***ing World as a police officer tracking Alyssa and James, while also starring in the fifth series of Luther on BBC One.

Jamie Harris plays Eustace Hunt

Who is Eustace Hunt? Hunt is a county sheriff with a lengthy NAACP complaint file, who comes to blows with Atticus on his journey.

What else has Jamie Harris been in? Harris played eyeless Inhuman Gordon in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD and recently appeared in Amazon Prime fantasy series Carnival Row.

Jamie Chung plays Ji-Ah

Who is Ji-Ah? Ji-Ah is a nursing student who is thrown into active duty following the breakout of war, but there’s more to her than meets the eye.

What else has Jamie Chung been in? Chung has had a number of major roles, portraying Mulan in fairytale series Once Upon A Time, mutant superhero Blink in X-Men spin-off The Gifted, and providing the voice of Go Go Tomago in Big Hero 6.

Jordan Patrick Smith plays William

Who is William? William is Christina’s loyal boyfriend, who also acts as her henchman, bodyguard, spy or whatever else she deems necessary.

What else has Jordan Patrick Smith been in? Smith hails from soapland, playing Andrew Robinson on Neighbours between 2009 and 2013. Since leaving the programme, he has joined the cast of Vikings in the role of Ubbe.

Tony Goldwyn plays Samuel Braithwaite

Who is Samuel Braithwaite? Tony is Christina’s father and leader of the Sons of Adam.

What else has Tony Goldwyn been in? Goldwyn is perhaps best known as President Fitzgerald ‘Fitz’ Grant III in the hit Kerry Washington drama series Scandal. Last year, he starred opposite Uma Thurman in Netflix original series Chambers, which was cancelled after one season.

