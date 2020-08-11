When is Fargo season 4’s release date? Cast, plot and latest news

Fargo is a drama unlike any other, telling a bizarre crime story in each self-contained season with a distinctive blend of gripping suspense and dark humour.

Noah Hawley’s series takes inspiration from the Coen Brothers film of the same name, although has pushed into entirely different territory with its all-new characters.

Each instalment draws in A-list stars and the upcoming fourth chapter is no exception, with comedy legend Chris Rock taking on a rare dramatic role as crime boss Loy Cannon.

The series hit a major production setback earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc across the globe, but once again has a confirmed premiere date for fans to mark on their calendars.

FX has also revealed a brand new image of Rock in character as Cannon, which the actor claims is the best acting role he has ever had.

Here’s all your essential information on Fargo season four.

When is Fargo season four on TV?

CONFIRMED: Fargo season four will premiere in the US on Sunday 27th September 2020 on FX.

The series had initially been intended to air back in April, but was not able to complete filming before the coronavirus pandemic demanded production be halted.

Fargo season four plans to finish production in Chicago in August.

In the UK, the last three seasons have aired on Channel 4, but it is yet to be confirmed whether Fargo will return there this year. We will update this page as more information becomes available.

What is season four of Fargo about?

The fourth season of Fargo moves to the midwestern Kansas City. There we find Loy Cannon, the head of an African-American crime family which establishes a shaky truce with the rival Italian mob.

As a show of good will, the two families trade sons but this ends up being the spark that sets off an unexpected chain of events. If previous seasons of Fargo are anything to go by, expect backstabbing, tension and of course, murder!

“It’s the biggest Fargo,” Rock told Entertainment Weekly. “The scale is tremendous. Fargo normally tells little stories that get out of hand. They’re about ordinary people, something happens, and then we get to see how evil ordinary people can be. This is quite different. We start off gangsters, so we’re beginning with bad people, and then it escalates.”

Who is in the cast of Fargo season four?

American actor and comedian Chris Rock is in the lead role this time, playing crime boss Loy Cannon who finds himself in an unstable alliance with the Italian mob.

As it announced the show’s revised premiere date, FX released a brand new image of Rock to its official Twitter page, showing his crime lord standing in front of an eerie blurred figure in the background.

let's try this again. @fargofx officially returns 9/27 on FX & next day on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/BrYMcdkBUw — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) August 10, 2020

Rock told Entertainment Weekly (somewhat pessimistically): “This is the best part I’ve ever done and, honestly, probably the best part I’ll ever have. That’s how it works.”

Also in the cast this time around are Italian actor Francesco Acquaroli (Suburra: Blood on Rome), Ben Whishaw, voice of Paddington bear and the Q to Daniel Craig’s 007, and Timothy Olyphant (Justified).

Other actors boarding the series include Jack Huston (The Irishman), Jason Schwartzman (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Salvatore Esposito (Gomorrah), Jeremie Harris (Legion), Amber Midthunder (Legion) and musician Andrew Bird.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, the trailer for Fargo season four is embedded below:

