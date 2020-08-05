Boris Johnson and more famous faces revealed in new look at Spitting Image revival

BritBox has revealed puppets of Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings ahead of satirical series Spitting Image‘s return later this year.

The puppet-based comedy, which last aired in 1996, is getting a reboot by BBC and ITV for their streaming service BritBox.

Cartoon-esque puppets of the prime minister, his senior adviser Cummings and Prince Andrew have been made for the upcoming series, which is also set to mock international politicians such as US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

While Johnson’s puppet features untidy blonde hair, exaggerated features and puffy eye bags, Cummings’ sports a large forehead, large hands and a very pale complexion.

BritBox

Earlier in the year, BritBox announced Spitting Image as its first original commission and released images of several puppets to be featuring in the upcoming series, including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kanye West.

A whole range of 2020 icons are set to appear in marionette form in the reboot, including singer Beyoncé, drag queen RuPaul, entrepreneur Elon Musk, comedian and presenter James Corden, songstress Adele and US Democrat Bernie Sanders.

Spitting Image was first broadcast on ITV in 1984, with the likes of Hugh Dennis, Steve Coogan, Harry Enfield, Ade Edmondson, Jan Ravens, Peter Serafinowicz and Debra Stephenson voicing pop culture icons in a variety of parody sketches.

Written by Ian Hislop, Richard Curtis, Jo Brand and others, the series lampooned a number of public figures, including prime minister Margaret Thatcher, Conservative MP Edwina Curry, Thatcher’s successor John Major and Labour politician Neil Kinnock to name a few.

Other celebrities who were subject to Spitting Image’s satirical spotlight included the Royal Family, singer and presenter Cilla Black, The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger, media mogul Rupert Murdoch and footballer Eric Cantona.

The series, which ran for 18 series on ITV, was watched by 15 million viewers at its peak.

Spitting Image will stream on BritBox this autumn. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.