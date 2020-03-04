Spitting Image will return with new series on BritBox

Spitting Image, the British puppet series famous for satirising the likes of Margaret Thatcher and the Queen, is set to return to our screens for the first time since 1996.

The show will air on BBC and ITV streaming platform BritBox, and will feature new puppet versions of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Donald Trump, James Corden, Mark Zuckerberg, and Greta Thunberg, to name a few.

The series co-creator and executive producer, Roger Law, promised that the new series will be “more outrageous” than ever before, “with scandalous scripts and A-List characters”.

“When Dominic Cummings gets the boot, Spitting Image will give him a job. We’ve always employed weirdos and are sure Dom will be a great asset, he seems to hate politicians as much as we do,” he said.

He continued: “We will take back control from the likes of BoJo, Trump, Harry and Meghan, Elon Musk, and Kim Kardashian. We will be dazzled and amazed by Jurgen Klopp and Beyonce, we will have regular weather updates from our roving reporter Greta Thunberg. The timing is right, the puppets are ready, the people have spoken. And the message for the doomsayers and gloomsters is, this autumn we will get BritBox done!”

Chief creative and brand officer at BritBox, Reemah Sakaan, added: “We are thrilled that BritBox can provide the opportunity for British creativity to truly run wild, and we are looking forward to enticing new subscribers with the new series and service.”

The series is set to air on BritBox in autumn 2020, with a second series following in 2021.