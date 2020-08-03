SAS Who Dares Wins confirms staff line-up change as Jay and Ollie leave Channel 4 show

Channel 4 has confirmed that SAS Who Dares Wins will be undergoing some changes ahead of its upcoming sixth series – with long-term presenter Ollie Ollerton stepping away from the series.

Advertisement

Ollerton has been part of the presenting team on all five of the regular series plus the two celebrity additions since it debuted in 2015, but will not return for its next run.

Meanwhile, Jay Morton, who joined the show in 2020, will also not be part of the team for the sixth series.

RadioTimes.com understands that the change to the presenting team is an editorial decision in a bid to freshen up the show, although replacements have not been announced at this stage.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

A statement from Channel 4 read, “Planning for series 6 of SAS: Who Dares Wins is underway, with strict safety measures and protocols in place to ensure a safe filming environment, in line with government advice.

“Now in its sixth year of filming, some changes have been made. Ollie Ollerton has stepped away from this series after a hugely successful seven series with the show to focus on his new fitness app, Battle Ready 360.

“Ollie continues to be associated with the SAS: Who Dares Wins Brand as a DS for SAS: Who Dares Wins Australia.

“Ollie has made an exceptional contribution to SAS: Who Dares Wins and the expertise and experience he brought to the DS (Directing Staff) team has been much valued. We wish him great success with his future projects.”

On Morton departing the series, Channel 4 said, “Jay joined the latest civilian series of SAS: Who Dares Wins, working undercover for the DS, before joining the team for the remainder of both the civilian and celebrity series. With his unique Special Forces experience he made a valuable contribution to the series.”

The statement continued that a new announcement would be revealed in “due course.”

SAS Who Dares Wins is a military training reality show that pits a group of contestants against each other as they aim to complete a two-week long training course that is designed to replicate Special Air Service selection process.

Chief presenter Ant Middleton will remain in place for the upcoming run, which is expected to air at some point in 2021.

Advertisement

Looking for suggestions on what to watch next? Find out with our TV Guide.