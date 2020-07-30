When is Russell Tovey drama The Sister on ITV?

Flesh and Blood star Russell Tovey stars in a brand new four-part series coming to ITV this autumn, detailing the story of a murder and filled with intrigue, suspense — and, according to ITV, “perhaps some ghosts”.

The series focuses on Tovey’s character – a man with a terrible secret who is (perhaps literally) haunted by the mistakes of his past. Luther creator Neil Cross is behind the drama, which means that we’ll likely be watching The Sister with our fingers over our eyes…

Read on for everything you need to know about The Sister (original working title: Because the Night).

When is The Sister on TV?

The Sister will air on ITV in Autumn 2020 – we’ll update this page when a more specific date is announced.

The series was announced in July 2019, and the first image was released in April 2020.

What is The Sister about?

The four-part murder mystery, written by Neil Cross (Luther, Spooks) and inspired by his novel Burial, follows a man attempting to escape the (potentially literal) ghosts of his past. Nathan is a well-meaning man who’s spent years trying to atone for a terrible secret from his past, but a decade into his new marriage he’s visited by Bob, a figure from his old life.

Bob imparts shocking news to Nathan, resulting in “a series of catastrophic decisions which cleverly drive a tense and compelling narrative of psychological suspense, dread, love and possible redemption.”

“It’s one of my favourite stories,” Cross said when the show was commissioned. “A tale of psychological suspense, of guilt and ghosts and murder. Oh, and love. Always love. Our job is to make viewers want to sleep with the lights on. We’re looking forward to it.”

Who is in the cast of The Sister?

ITV

The drama stars Russell Tovey as the well-meaning but directionless Nathan, “a man with a terrible secret he’s prayed would stay buried and for which he’s worked hard to make recompense”. Tovey has previously been seen in Years and Years, Him & Her, Being Human, The History Boys, and Flesh and Blood.

Joining him is Bertie Carvel as Bob, an “unwelcome face” from Nathan’s past who “turns up on his doorstep with shocking news, triggering a series of catastrophic decisions which drive a tense and compelling narrative of psychological suspense, dread, love and possible redemption.” Carvel’s recent credits include The Pale Horse, Doctor Foster and Baghdad Central.

Further cast includes Amrita Acharia as Holly, Nina Toussaint White as Jackie, Paul Bazely as Graham, Simone Ashley as Elise and Amanda Root as June.

Is there a trailer for The Sister?

Not yet, but we’ll keep this page updated!

