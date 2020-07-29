Nicholas Pinnock (Top Boy) and Joe Cole (Gangs of London) are among the star-studded cast lined up for ITV’s Unsaid Stories, a series of short films inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement that will air later this summer.

The stories include a conversation between two former flames, a black woman and a white man; a black father and daughter discussing Black Lives Matter; and a light-skinned, mixed-race woman confronting her own colourism.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said of the commission,“I’m proud to commission four new drama shorts from Greenacre Films which reflect what’s happening in Britain today. The scripts are unique, fresh and engaging, about real people in completely real situations, confronting and exploring racism and prejudice. I hope in some small way each of these films will bring about change.”

Read on for everything you need to know about Unsaid Stories.

When is Unsaid Stories on TV?

The series of short films (each 15 minutes long) will commence filming in London from 27th July, and air later this summer.

Unsaid Stories cast

The four short films all tackle racism and its many forms, from unconscious bias to racial profiling by police.

I Don’t Want to Talk About This stars The Capture’s Adelayo Adedayo opposite Gangs of London star Joe Cole; they respectively play a middle class black woman and her ex-boyfriend, a working class white man.

They bump into each other and start a candid dialogue about the issues their relationship faced, including racism.

Generational stars Nicholas Pinnock (Top Boy) as Oliver, a father who discovers his 16-year-old daughter Justina, played by Yasmin Monet Prince (Hanna) is sneaking out – only to discover that she’s going to a Black Lives Matter protest.

Lavender is written by and stars Nicôle Lecky, and focuses on a light-skinned, mixed race woman who gives birth to a baby with dark skin, leading to a conversation about colourism with her white mother, played by Amanda Abbington (Sherlock).

Getty

Finally, Look At Me sees Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) and Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London) play Nicola and Michael, a successful couple who are stopped by police when they drive out to a date.

Unsaid Stories trailer

There’s no trailer yet for Unsaid Stories – we’ll update this page as soon as the first teaser lands.

