RuPaul’s Drag Race queens star in brand new spin-off series

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars may be concluding this weekend, but fans are not to fear – a spin-off series, starring RuPaul and a six former contestants, is set to launch on VH1 next month.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue follows Naomi Smalls, Yvie Oddly, Miss Vanjie, Kameron Michaels, Derrick Barry and Asia O’Hara as they prepare to star in their own Las Vegas residency show, RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!.

The six-part docuseries, which debuts on VH1 on 21st August in the US, promises to “bring viewers behind the scenes of a jaw-dropping live stage show” through a “deeper look into the lives of their favourite queens”.

Produced by World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, the series is set to “showcase the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent it takes to pull off groundbreaking performances in front of a live audience”.

A trailer for the spin-off, released on Tuesday, showed the six queens visiting casinos, featured an appearance from RuPaul himself and teased a behind-the-scenes romance between season 10 queens Kameron Michael and Asia O’Hara.

The live show, which was directed by RuPaul and frequent Drag Race choreographer Jamal Sims, launched at the Las Vegas Flamingo resort back in January and featured a number of original songs from the Drag Race icons.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in the past about the residency, RuPaul said: “I think it checks every box, from the girls who are on stage – the girls who were chosen to be in the debut – to the storyline, which is a narrative that the audience understands because it follows what our show does from beginning to end.”

Yvie Oddly and Miss Vanjie are best known for competing on season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, with Oddly ultimately taking home the crown. Both Naomi Smalls and Derrick Barry featured in series eight and different seasons of All Stars.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue airs Friday 21st August at 8pm on VH1 in the US. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.