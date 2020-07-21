When is The Cube with Phillip Schofield back on ITV?

ITV gameshow The Cube is returning after a five-year hiatus for fewer episodes but higher stakes – a jackpot of £1 million is up for grabs this time.

The Phillip Schofield-presented programme challenges contestants to complete a series of tasks within a 4-metre by 4-metre by 4-metre cube – the perfect gameshow format for these socially distanced times.

The five-episode series will see contestants from the same households take on The Cube during solo games and brand new two-player challenges.

Here’s everything you need to know about the gameshow’s return and how you can apply to take part.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox

When is The Cube back?

ITV has not yet announced the release date for this special series of The Cube, with the channel saying it is “coming soon”, but we’ll keep you updated when that changes.

Filming is scheduled to start on Monday 10th August, so hopefully the episodes will be arriving on our screens shortly afterwards.

The series will consist of five one-hour episodes as well as a one-off celebrity special, which will see various famous faces take on The Cube in a bid to win £250,000 for their chosen charity.

Who is the host of The Cube?

This Morning’s Phillip Schofield is returning to host The Cube once again.

The TV presenter is best known for hosting Dancing on Ice, All Star Mr & Mrs and Going Live! He presented nine series of The Cube, from 2009 until 2015.

“The Cube is such a cracking format but with the players now in teams and a whopping million-pound prize fund, it now means this high-pressure environment has just got tougher,” he said in a statement. “I can’t wait to be reunited with the legendary Perspex Cube!”

Which games will be played on The Cube?

This new series of The Cube will see pairs of contestants take on seven different games, with just nine lives to get them through the episode. Each game is worth an increasing amount of money as the contestants move closer to the million-pound prize fund.

While ITV has not yet confirmed exactly which games will reappear and which challenges are brand new, we do know that players will face “deceivingly simple tasks” like throwing a ball into a container, balancing on a beam or stopping a clock at precisely 10 seconds.

How do I apply to be on The Cube?

If you reckon you have what it takes to take on The Cube, you can be in for a chance of winning £1 million by applying on The Cube’s production company’s website.

The show are looking for competitive teams of two people from the same household with “a mix of abilities and personalities” so grab your partner/parent/child/sibling/flatmate and start practicing now.

The deadline for applications is 6pm on 26th July 2020 – you can fill out the application form here.

The Cube will return to ITV later this year.