Channel 4 announces new reality show Good With Wood hosted by Mel Giedroyc

Mel Giedroyc will host a brand new competition series on Channel 4, which sees a group of woodworkers go head-to-head on ambitious projects.

Boldly titled Good With Wood, the series will take place in a stunning woodland setting and each episode will task contestants with creating beautiful projects to very specific briefs.

These challenges will lead up to the Big Build, a substantial and imaginative structure that will come under scrutiny from a panel of expert judges.

The competitors will be pushed to their creative limits over the course of the show, as only one of them will have the honour of being crowned winner.

Giedroyc said: “In the words of Ian Faith, the manager of Spinal Tap, ‘… in the topsy-turvy world of heavy rock, having a good solid piece of wood in your hand is often useful.’ I would add to that by saying that in the topsy-turvy world of 2020 IN GENERAL, having a good solid piece of wood in your hand is pretty much ESSENTIAL.

“So, if you go down to the woods today, you’re in for a big surprise. Good With Wood is going to be something we can all lean on. I can’t wait to make like Edward Woodward and get WOODSWARD.”

The show follows in the footsteps of other specialised competitions like The Great British Sewing Bee, The Big Flower Fight and, of course, The Great British Bake-Off (which Giedroyc co-hosted during its time on BBC One).

Good With Wood does not have a confirmed air date.