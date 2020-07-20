Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Channel 4 announces new reality show Good With Wood hosted by Mel Giedroyc

Channel 4 announces new reality show Good With Wood hosted by Mel Giedroyc

Get ready for another quirky contest, as the nation's woodworkers are put through their paces.

Mel Giedroyc, who will be presenting Channel 4's Good With Wood, at the BAFTAs

Mel Giedroyc will host a brand new competition series on Channel 4, which sees a group of woodworkers go head-to-head on ambitious projects.

Advertisement

Boldly titled Good With Wood, the series will take place in a stunning woodland setting and each episode will task contestants with creating beautiful projects to very specific briefs.

These challenges will lead up to the Big Build, a substantial and imaginative structure that will come under scrutiny from a panel of expert judges.

The competitors will be pushed to their creative limits over the course of the show, as only one of them will have the honour of being crowned winner.

Giedroyc said: “In the words of Ian Faith, the manager of Spinal Tap, ‘… in the topsy-turvy world of heavy rock, having a good solid piece of wood in your hand is often useful.’ I would add to that by saying that in the topsy-turvy world of 2020 IN GENERAL, having a good solid piece of wood in your hand is pretty much ESSENTIAL.

“So, if you go down to the woods today, you’re in for a big surprise. Good With Wood is going to be something we can all lean on. I can’t wait to make like Edward Woodward and get WOODSWARD.”

The show follows in the footsteps of other specialised competitions like The Great British Sewing Bee, The Big Flower Fight and, of course, The Great British Bake-Off (which Giedroyc co-hosted during its time on BBC One).

Advertisement

Good With Wood does not have a confirmed air date. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Good with Wood

Mel Giedroyc at the BAFTAs, who will be presenting Channel 4's Good With Wood
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

unsolved mysteries

Find your favourite Best TV series to watch on Netflix right now (July 2020)

Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie (Sky)

New and most-anticipated TV dramas still to come in 2020

I'm A Celebrity 2020 rumours

I’m a Celebrity 2020 cast line-up rumours and confirmed contestants

Zac Efron in Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Lauren Morris Zac Efron docuseries proves how few A-listers can compete with Attenborough