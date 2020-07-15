How to watch the original Unsolved Mysteries

Netflix’s reboot of Unsolved Mysteries has become a huge obsession for fans since it dropped on the streaming site on July 1st.

The first six episodes, which includes the disappearance of Lena Chapin, the death of Rey Rivera, and the Dupont De Ligoness murders, have already been binged in the space of two weeks, and they’ve left viewers wanting more!

Viewers have become so invested in the show, they’ve even been sending in tips, with a decades-old case now about to be solved.

With the release date for the next six episodes yet to be announced, amateur detectives are patiently waiting for more Unsolved Mysteries.

But fear not, as the original series, which ran from 1987 to 2010, has over 600 episodes and they’re available to watch online – here’s how.

How to watch original Unsolved Mysteries episodes

Hundred of episodes from the original Unsolved Mysteries can be found online.

The first 12 seasons of the original Robert Stack episodes are currently available on Amazon Prime video.

As well as this, online streamer Pluto TV, has an entire channel that plays nothing but Unsolved Mysteries 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which technically means you can watch Unsolved Mysteries all day long.

However, users can only watch the episode currently playing on the channel.

Nine seasons are also on IMDB TV, while Hulu also has various seasons on the streaming site.

Who was the host of the original series?

The original series had several hosts throughout the years, most notably the late Robert Stack who was known for his low-register and evenly-paced voice guiding viewers through interviews, photographs, and videos of past cold cases.

The new series decided against replacing Robert, with the show’s co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer saying: “We talked about that for long time, even about using an unseen narrator, but we decided it was really tough to fill the late Robert Stack’s shoes. He was an iconic host for so many years.”

What was the original series about?

Like the reboot, the series explored unsolved cases and celestial activity. It began in 1987 on NBC as a series of seven specials, presented by Raymond Burr, Karl Malden, and Robert Stack. It then became a full-fledged show in 1998, and was hosted by Stack.

After nine seasons on NBC, the series moved to CBS for its 10th season in 1997. Two years later, CBS canceled the series after only a two-season, 12-episode run.

The series was revived by Lifetime in 2000, with season 12 beginning in 2001. Unsolved Mysteries aired 103 episodes on Lifetime, before ending in 2002.

The Unsolved Mysteries reboot is available to stream on Netflix.