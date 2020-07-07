ITV announces new weekend shows with Ainsley Harriott and Alan Titchmarsh

ITV has announced a package of three new autumn commissions for weekend broadcast, including a Sunday morning lifestyle series starring Alan Titchmarsh.

The other shows announced today include a Sunday morning topical magazine show, presented by Good Morning Britain favourites Ranvir Singh and Alex Beresford; and a new cooking series with Ainsley Harriott, celebrating the nation getting back into food during lockdown and featuring celebrity guest chefs.

Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh will also air on Sunday mornings, with tips on how to make the most of your garden space, however small – an issue that many have faced during lockdown – and chatting to people who look after the British countryside.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to celebrate the British countryside and the people who look after it,” he said in a statement. “Love Your Weekend is an entertaining celebration of rural life and country matters and I’m chuffed to bits to be presenting it.”

Former Ready Steady Cook host Harriott, who was made MBE is March earlier this year, will share old and new favourite recipes on his new ITV show.

Harriott said, “I’m so happy to be back on ITV with a new series. The Food We Love is a real treat, a chance to share some of my absolute favourite dishes…how could I resist? I’ll also be finding out what recipes some of my fellow chefs treasure above all others, and there’ll be a host of famous faces popping in to share the meals that matter most to them. It really will be a fabulous foodie feelgood show!”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment said in a statement: “I’m delighted to announce these new commissions for weekends this autumn. There is hopefully something for everyone with great presenters and strong content and the new shows will reflect the modern times we are living in with warmth and a weekend feel.”

