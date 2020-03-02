Here's everything you need to know about it...

When is Ready Steady Cook on TV?

Ready Steady Cook will launch on BBC One on Monday 2nd March at 4:30pm. The show will air Monday to Friday at the same time from then onwards.

Each episode will be available on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

More like this

What is Ready Steady Cook about?

The revival sees the culinary duel take place in a brand new kitchen but, judging by first-look images, the red tomatoes and green peppers to differentiate each team are going nowhere – phew!

The premise sees two chefs battle it out to create the best meal in 20 minute, using budget ingredients brought in by contestants who help them during the cook. After the main event, there will also be a 10-minute "quickie" challenge.

Who hosts Ready Steady Cook?

Rylan Clark-Neal takes over hosting duties from Ainsley Harriott, who presented the programme from 2000 to 2010.

Rylan rose to fame on the ninth series of The X Factor, coming fifth in the competition, before going on to win Celebrity Big Brother and appear on Celebrity MasterChef. Rylan and his mum Linda also featured on Celebrity Gogglebox.

He is the host of Supermarket Sweep.

Who are the chefs in Ready Steady Cook?

During its original run, the series launched the TV careers of the likes of James Martin and Gino D'Acampo, so it's likely their appearances on Ready Steady Cook won't be the chefs last on the telly circuit.

Advertisement

The first episode welcomes chefs Anna Haugh and Mike Reid, who are joined by Falkirk couple Gemma and Brian.