When will The Bidding Room be back on TV?

BBC One’s The Bidding Room has become a daytime TV hit over the past few weeks, with many tuning in to watch hopeful sellers haggle the best possible price with the bidders for their antique object.

The series, hosted by Nigel Havers, will consist of 30 episodes, but is currently taking a break, with no more episodes scheduled for the next few weeks.

If you’re already missing valuation expert Simon Bower and the panel of bidders, not to worry – here’s everything we know about The Bidding Room’s return date.

When will The Bidding Room be back?

A spokesperson for the BBC told RadioTimes.com that the series is currently on a natural break, with the rest of the The Bidding Room’s episodes airing this autumn.

This was echoed by one of the show’s bidders, James Broad, who posted an Instagram post on Sunday 5th July, announcing the series’ return later this year.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has been watching the Bidding Room, it was a blast filming it and a blast watching it!” he wrote.

“I hope you enjoyed the episodes you watched and BBC will be back with more episodes come Autumn.”

How can I apply for the next series?

While it is currently unknown whether The Bidding Room will be back for a second series, you can now apply to take part on the show!

If you have a unique object you’d like to show-off to the bidders in Yorkshire, you can apply to be on the show as long as you’re over the age of 18.

You can fill out an online application form on the BBC’s website or email the series’ production company – Ricochet Casting.