Star Trek actress reveals there’s “a good chance” she’ll appear in Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: The Next Generation actress Gates McFadden, who previously played the love interest of Patrick Stewart’s character Picard, has revealed that there’s a “good chance” she could appear in Star Trek: Picard season two.

Advertisement

Asked by TrekMovie about whether viewers might see the return of Beverley Crusher, McFadden said, “Well, I don’t know. There’s a good chance, let’s put it that way. But I have no contract signed.”

McFadden, who will be appearing in a GalaxyCon virtual panel on Sunday, also spoke earlier in the interview about the transition of her character from love interest to “matron-like”.

“The character [had] become matron-like, and it was just weird. I was no longer really the love interest of Picard and that was one of the primary things—I was hired by Gene [Roddenberry] himself as the love interest of Picard. That got changed. And that wasn’t changed by me.”

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When asked whether that relationship could resurface in Picard season two (should she reprise the role), she said, that “it would be lovely” if that happened.

“I think that Patrick [Stewart] made a decision at some point that he was opening it up to other relationships in our show, and in the movies, certainly,” she said. “So I can’t imagine that it’s suddenly going to be different, but it doesn’t mean that there’s not a relationship there. Obviously, from our all of our scenes, there is a relationship and that’s great. So who knows? I have no clue, but it would it would be lovely.”

Two decades on, McFadden has some idea of what the beloved character could be up to now.

“I think she definitely would be somebody who was very engaged in the world and trying to make it a better place. I would not see her as somebody retiring. And you know—she obviously raised a kid while she was a full-on command officer, so I think the sky’s the limit in terms of what her life could be,” she revealed.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.