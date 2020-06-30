Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Baga Chipz

It’s nearly time for a brand new series of Celebrity MasterChef, which means another chance to see what famous people really cook for themselves (we love being nosey).

This year there’s one contestant who really should have an advantage, considering her name’s Baga Chipz (get it?).

Here’s everything you need to know about the Drag Race UK star who is sashaying away to the Masterchef kitchen…

Who is Baga Chipz?

What’s Baga Chipz’s Instagram? @bagachipz

What’s Baga Chipz’s Twitter? @ChipShopBird

We first met Baga Chipz on London Live’s documentary series Drag Queens of London, but it was when RuPaul launched Drag Race UK in 2019 that she shot to fame.

Baga Chipz finished third out of ten queens on the iconic series and has gone on to enjoy lots of TV opportunities including appearing on Pointless Celebrities and co-hosting Netflix TV review series I Like to Watch with Drag Race co-star The Vivienne.

It’s not the first time Baga Chipz and The Vivienne have worked together – they have also appeared in a series of sketches and impersonations together, as well as popping up at DragCon UK. The Vivienne calls them “The Ant and Dec of drag”.

Baga Chipz, 30, whose real name is Leo Loren, is also part of a drag troupe called “The Buffalo Girls”. She is a huge fan of Coronation Street and does a brilliant impression of Deirdre Barlow.

If you’re wondering how she came up with her name, here’s the story: “I was having a drink in a pub in Birmingham and this fella came up and started flirting with me and my mate. I said, ‘Look, why do you want burger when you can have me, prime steak on a plate? and he was like, Prime steak? More like a Baga Chipz.'”

“I thought you can’t get more British than a bag of chips can you?!”

Celebrity MasterChef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.