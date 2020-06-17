Lost in Space season 3 on Netflix | Release date, episodes and cast

It’s been almost half a year since season two of the popular Lost in Space reboot landed on Netflix, so naturally fans are desperate to know what has happened to the unlucky Robinson family.

Advertisement

Based on the popular 1960s sci-fi series and Johann David Wyss’ The Swiss Family Robinson, Lost in Space follows the space-exploring Robinson family who are chosen to travel to humanity’s new home – the Alpha Centauri. However, over the course of the last two series, their efforts are thwarted by a series of robot attacks, fuel shortages and other unfortunate events.

Starring Molly Parker, Toby Stephens and Parker Posey, the second series released on Christmas Eve 2019 left viewers on a cliffhanger, with the intergalactic family split up following a fight with invading robots. Lost in Space has been renewed for a third series, but when will viewers get to see it?

Find out everything we know about the future of Lost in Space below…

**DANGER, WILL ROBINSON! SPOILERS FOR SEASON ONE AND TWO BELOW**

Will there be a Lost in Space season 3?

Lost in Space was renewed for a third season, due to hit our screens in 2021, back in March. However, Netflix confirmed that the upcoming series will sadly be the Robinson family’s final frontier.

More #LostinSpace is coming. The third and final season arrives in 2021 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tZw1r5ZOCR — Lost In Space on Netflix (@lostinspacetv) March 9, 2020

Announcing the show’s renewal, showrunner Zack Estrin said that the Lost in Space team had always viewed The Robinsons’ story as a trilogy.

“A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end,” he said. “It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken.”

Fans of Estrin’s work are in luck though – he has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix so viewers can expect to see similar content from him in the future.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When will season 3 be released?

Netflix has not yet announced an official release date.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, season three was predicted to be released half-way through 2021, however as film and TV productions across the world are being impacted by COVID-19, it’s likely that the release date will be delayed.

Lost in Space season 3 spoilers: What will happen?

The Lost in Space team has given very little away regarding plot points for the next series, but we can have a guess as to what the final season will look like.

At the end of Lost in Space season two, we saw the Robinson family split up after being attacked by a group of robots. Judy Robinson is left to captain a second spaceship – Jupiter 2 – to fly the group of children safely to Alpha Centauri while the Robinson parents fight the robots with the help of their savour bot Scarecrow.

Season three will hopefully reveal the fates of Maureen and John – did they survive the robot attack? And did the attacking robots completely take-over their spaceship Resolute? If so, season three is likely to follow the couple as they try to locate their children and reunite with them.

The upcoming series will also hopefully reveal who is behind the human-made signal, which is led Judy and Jupiter 2 to the Fortuna – a spaceship led by her biological father, Grant Kelly.

Viewers were also led to believe at the end of series two that the villainous Dr. Smith, who is actually June Harris – a petty criminal who assumed the identity of her sister to take her place on the Resolute, died whilst sacrificing herself to fight the robots. However, after her scarf is spotted aboard Jupiter 2, it’s possible that she did in fact survive.

Lost in Space season 3 cast: Who will appear?

We’re likely to see the Robinson family once again, which includes Maureen played by Molly Parker, the actress best known for her acclaimed performances in Deadwood and House of Cards, and John played by Toby Stephens, best known as the Bond villain in 2002’s Die Another Day.

The three children are played by Maxwell Jenkins (Sense8), Taylor Russell (Waves; Escape Room) and Mina Sundwall (Freeheld; Maggie’s Plan) – all of whom are likely to appear in season three.

As for Parker Posey (You’ve Got Mail), who gives a sinister turn as the evil June Harris in series one and two, it’s unknown whether she will appear as her character seemingly died at the end of last series, but June may still potentially be alive.

Stay tuned for any further cast announcements…

Advertisement

Lost in Space series one and two are available to stream on Netflix. You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.