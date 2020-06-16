What really happened to Laura at the end of 365 DNI? Ending explained

Some questions you might have after watching Netflix movie 365 DNI: why on Earth did I watch this with my parents in the room? How could there have been that many sex scenes? But also, hang on, but what exactly happened to Laura at the end?

The first two of those questions, you’re on your own. However, we can help with the third.

Don’t worry, it’s completely understandable if you didn’t quite get what happened in the finale of the steamy Polish drama – especially when the initial plot raises so many questions. In a-50 Shades-of-Gray-style story, it sees young woman, Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka), imprisoned by the domineering Don Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone) for an entire year. Why? In a bid to make her love him, of course. And, somehow, this actually works.

However, does Laura actually live to love another day, or does she die at the end of the film?

Glad you asked: here’s everything you need to know.

Does Laura die in 365 DNI?

Let’s lay it all out. At the end of the film, Laura (who is inexplicably in love with Don at this point) has finally finished purchasing a wedding dress with mate Olga.

The two women then head back to the villa via car when disaster strikes. In another vehicle, one of Don’s assistants (Mario) is alerted several hitmen are after Laura. However, Don is unable to warn Laura after she loses phone signal when driving into the tunnel.

For Don, this means the worst. He sinks to the floor screaming, while viewers are shown a series of police cars surrounding the tunnel’s entrance.

We’re not going to lie: this doesn’t look good for Laura. But it doesn’t mean that she has been killed, necessarily. It’s possible the character has only been kidnapped by Don’s enemies.

Interestingly, in Ten dzień (This Day in English) – the book that follows the novel 365 Dni is based on – Laura is alive and well. This means if there’s a sequel, she’s almost guaranteed a return.

Will there be a sequel to 365 DNI?

Nothing has been greenlit yet, but due to positive viewer responses, it seems likely.

365 DNI is based on a book of the same name by Blanka Lipińska, the first in a trilogy of novels. While this may indicate viewers could be treated to another two movies, there’s every chance the remaining story could be told over several movies.

Remember: if a sequel is eventually greenlit under no circumstances should you watch with any family member this time.

365 DNI is available to watch now on Netflix