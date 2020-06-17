365 DNI soundtrack: Every song featured in the hit Netflix movie

Polish erotic drama 365 DNI has proven to be one of Netflix’s biggest hits of the year – with the film attracted all sorts of attention since it debuted on the platform earlier in June.

And as well as possessing all manner of steamy scenes, the film is also notable for featuring an extensive soundtrack – a wide array of songs and classical pieces from a variety of artists appearing throughout the movie’s runtime – including some performed by star Michele Morrone himself and a score by composers Michal Sarapata and Mateusz Sarapata.

While you try to work out what happened to Laura and eagerly await news of a 365 DNI sequel, here’s a list of all the songs which feature in the film for you to enjoy…

Finish Line performed by SATV Music

Hard for Me performed by Michele Morrone

Another Wave performed by Raphael Lake

Dark Room performed by Michele Morrone

Here She Comes Again performed by Röyksopp

Watch me Burn performed by Michele Morrone

Toca Toca performed by Fly Project

Don’t Call Me Up performed by Mabel

You performed by Alex Condliffe

Prisoner performed by Raphael Lake, Aaron Levy & Daniel Murphy

The Time of Our Lives performed by The Venice Connection

I See Red performed by Everybody Loves an Outlaw

Coming Back performed by Robin Loxley and Smudge Mason

Here Comes the Thunder performed by Lee Richardson, Jonathan Murill, Tom Ford, James Cocozza and Sarah Norman

Lost in Your Eyes performed by Theo Chinara & Craig Hardy

I Am the Fire performed by Ghost Monroe

Give ‘Em Hell performed by Everybody Loves an Outlaw

Kiss Me performed by Malo

Small Victories performed by Joshua Raings Atchley, Bruce Fingers and Billie Ray Fingers

Got Silk performed by Billie Ray Fingers, Bruce Fingers, Steven John Pagano

You Made a Monster performed by Nicholas Patrick Kingsley and Hannah Hart

Laid To Rest performed by Daniel Suett, Bruce Fingers and Billie Ray Fingers

The Hunted performed by The Rigs

Laid to Rest performed by Extreme Music Santa Maria (del Buen Ayre) performed by Gotan Project