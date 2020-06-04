Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. How to watch The Mandalorian virtual event with Taika Waititi

How to watch The Mandalorian virtual event with Taika Waititi

Everything you need to know about how to catch the behind-the-scenes virtual live panel

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
The Mandalorian

For those of you who haven’t been able to get enough of Disney Plus’ acclaimed Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian – or the Disney Plus‘ behind-the-scenes Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian series – then we’ve found your next viewing pick…

Advertisement

The virtual ATX Television Festival will include a remote panel, with The Mandalorian’s five guest directors – including Marvel’s Taika Waititi – appearing to discuss the making of series one.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Mandalorian: Behind the Camera.

How to watch The Mandalorian: Behind the Camera

The virtual panel will take place on Friday 5th June at 4.45pm CT (10.45pm BST for UK viewers). Click here to watch from the comfort of your own home.

ATX Television Festival’s “ATX TV… from the Couch!” virtual festival takes place across the weekend June 5th – 7th.

Who is on the panel for The Mandalorian: Behind the Camera?

The panel includes series creator and writer Jon Favreau, executive producer and director Dave Filoni, alongside guest directors Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi.

Taika Waititi
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

The panel will be hosted by entertainment journalist Anthony Breznican.

All five are set to continue working within the Star Wars universe in the future, but it sounds like the panel discussion will focus almost entirely on season one, and how each of the very individual episodes interwove to create the show’s compelling narrative, as we followed ‘Mando’ and The Child – better known as Baby Yoda.

Advertisement

Sign up for a seven-day free trial on Disney Plus, or subscribe for £59.99 a year (or £5.99 a month). If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide

Tags

All about The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian season 2’s secrets keep leaking out… but are they hiding a bigger surprise?

112609

The best TV and film to watch this May Bank Holiday weekend

Timothy Olyphant – The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian season 2 casts Timothy Olyphant in top-secret role

pixar_out

Pixar debuts first gay main character in new short film