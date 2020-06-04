How to watch The Mandalorian virtual event with Taika Waititi

For those of you who haven’t been able to get enough of Disney Plus’ acclaimed Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian – or the Disney Plus‘ behind-the-scenes Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian series – then we’ve found your next viewing pick…

Advertisement

The virtual ATX Television Festival will include a remote panel, with The Mandalorian’s five guest directors – including Marvel’s Taika Waititi – appearing to discuss the making of series one.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Mandalorian: Behind the Camera.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch The Mandalorian: Behind the Camera

The virtual panel will take place on Friday 5th June at 4.45pm CT (10.45pm BST for UK viewers). Click here to watch from the comfort of your own home.

ATX Television Festival’s “ATX TV… from the Couch!” virtual festival takes place across the weekend June 5th – 7th.

Who is on the panel for The Mandalorian: Behind the Camera?

The panel includes series creator and writer Jon Favreau, executive producer and director Dave Filoni, alongside guest directors Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

The panel will be hosted by entertainment journalist Anthony Breznican.

All five are set to continue working within the Star Wars universe in the future, but it sounds like the panel discussion will focus almost entirely on season one, and how each of the very individual episodes interwove to create the show’s compelling narrative, as we followed ‘Mando’ and The Child – better known as Baby Yoda.

Advertisement

Sign up for a seven-day free trial on Disney Plus, or subscribe for £59.99 a year (or £5.99 a month). If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.