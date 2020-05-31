Watch the trailer for gripping BBC One drama The Salisbury Poisonings

BBC One has released the trailer and first look image for its upcoming drama The Salisbury Poisonings, a three-parter that focuses on the impact that the real-life 2018 Novichok poisonings had on ordinary people in the local community.

The first image released shows three central cast members: Anne-Marie Duff as Tracy Daszkiewicz, MyAnna Buring as Dawn Sturgess, and Rafe Spall as Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey.

The show’s official synopsis reads, “The drama tells the remarkable story of how ordinary people and public services reacted to a crisis on their doorstep, displaying extraordinary heroism as their city became the focus of an unprecedented national emergency.

“The Salisbury Poisonings captures the bravery, resilience and, in some cases, personal tragedy of the unsuspecting locals, who faced a situation of unimaginable horror so close to home.”

Written by Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn, the drama will be stripped across three consecutive nights on 14th, 15th and 16th June on BBC One at 9pm.

You can watch the trailer for The Salisbury Poisonings below.