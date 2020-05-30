Tom Ellis signs up for Lucifer season 6

Lucifer fans can now breathe a sigh of relief, following the news that series headliner Tom Ellis has signed on for a sixth season.

The actor, who plays the charismatic Lord of Hell – otherwise known as Lucifer Morningstar – had been in talks with Netflix about a potential sixth season.

We’ve known for a while now that Ellis was in (apparently lengthy) negotiations. However, it’s now being reported that the actor has just put pen to paper for a sixth season contract, according to Deadline.

Season five, which will number 16 episodes and reportedly include a “bloody” musical episode, has yet to air. There are reports that the season had just four more days left of filming to do before the set was forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to EW about the musical episode, titled ‘Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam’, showrunner Ildy Modrovich previously said:

“We wanted to have a real grounded story reason why they’re singing and dancing, and not just, ‘Oh, this is going to be the one where everybody sings and dance’. It’s been a little game of Tetris [planning the episode] but it’s super fun. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be just such a bucket list thing for me.”

The singer Debbie Gibson will also star in the episode as a controlling mother, although no further details have been announced.

Season four of Lucifer is currently streaming on Netflix. The previous three seasons are available to watch (for now) on Amazon Prime Video.