New Gerry Anderson audiobooks are coming – including Terrahawks spin-off and Space Precinct prequel

Having previously collaborated on Captain Scarlet, Terrahawks and Space: 1999 releases, Big Finish is expanding its Worlds of Gerry Anderson range under a new co-production deal, bringing fans new audiobook titles beginning next month. An audiobook version of Terrahawks: Expect the Unexpected, an original novel from the 1980s by Jack Curtis based on the TV series, will be narrated by original series voice actor Robbie Stevens. The original opening episode of '90s series Space Precinct, titled 'Demeter City', will also finally see the light of day – written by Paul Mayhew Archer but never produced for television, the episode has been adapted as an audiobook by author and Space Precinct star Richard James, who will also narrate the story.

Also announced are audiobook versions of Into Infinity: The Day After Tomorrow – based on the 1970s TV pilot created by Anderson and adapted from Gregory L Norris’s novelisation (read by Robbie Stevens) – and Gemini Force One – the Thunderbirds-esque book series orginally devised by Anderson and completed by author MG Harris, with Jacob Dudman recording the first novel in that series, Black Horizon.

Future collaborations between Big Finish and Anderson Entertainment will include more Space Precinct stories, Gemini Force One titles, the second Into Infinity novel – Planetfall, and New Captain Scarlet content to be released later this year and into 2021. Jamie Anderson, series producer for Anderson Entertainment, said: “We’ve wanted to do more work with Big Finish Productions for some time as they are the natural home for Gerry Anderson on audio. With this deal, I’m so thrilled to see the worlds of Gerry Anderson expanding for fans across the globe to enjoy, at a time when entertainment and content is so important.” The first four audiobooks will be available as downloads from early June and can be pre-ordered now via the Big Finish website, with Gemini Force One: Black Horizon and Into Infinity: The Day After Tomorrow priced at £9.99, Terrahawks: Expect the Unexpected at £5.99 and Space Precinct: Demeter City at £4.99.