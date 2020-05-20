When is The 100 season 7 on TV in the UK?

Post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama The 100 is coming to an end with its seventh season, that wraps up the dramatic story of a group of criminals who survive the nuclear annihilation of planet Earth.

Based on the young adult novels by author Kass Morgan, the series stars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley as one of sci-fi’s most popular will-they-won’t-they pairings to debut in recent years.

Season seven will reveal their ultimate fate as well as answer many other burning questions, while also opening the door for a brand new prequel series.

Here’s everything we know so far about The 100 season seven…

The 100 season 7 UK – when will it air?

For American viewers, The 100 premieres on The CW on 20th May 2020 at 8pm ET, but UK fans will have to wait a little bit longer to watch the latest episodes.

E4 has been the official home of The 100 since it began back in 2014, but doesn’t usually air the show until a few months after its US debut.

For the last couple of years, The 100 has premiered in late April in the States and kick-started on E4 in September. Given the similar time frame, we’d say that’s likely to be the case again this year.

That means fans of The 100 better be on full guard for spoilers, particularly when the series finale airs later this summer…

The 100 season 7 cast

Eliza Taylor reprises her role as Clarke Griffin for season seven of The 100, alongside fellow series regulars Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake and Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes.

More recent additions to the cast include Shannon Kook and Shelby Flannery, who are also confirmed to be back for the final season.

Expect to see some new faces too as Alaina Huffman (Supernatural) and Chad Rook (The Flash) are set to appear as an unpredictable bank robber and a charming convict respectively.

The 100 season 7 spoilers: What will happen?

After the shocking reveal of an adult hope at the end of season six, the plot of the final episodes is said to revolve around The Anomaly.

Everything will be building towards the final ever episode, which showrunner Jason Rothenberg has teased in an interview with Collider.

“What I would say is that tonally and emotionally, the ending is close to what I thought it might be,” he said. “There were a couple of competing ideas that had various shades of darkness in them, but this is the one that we were aiming for, emotionally, all along, or at least I was.”

Will there be a spin-off from The 100?

An episode of The 100 season seven, titled Anaconda, will also serve as a pilot episode for an all-new prequel series set decades before the show, exploring the origin of the Grounders.

It is not yet confirmed whether The 100 prequel will move forward to a full series, but if the reception to the pilot is strong then don’t be surprised.

Rothenberg told Collider: “If that series goes forward, and we feel pretty good about it, but you never know what’s going to happen, I will definitely be there to put it on its feet, at the very least.”

