BBC will restart Top Gear filming in June as it looks to resume production on dramas

BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore has outlined plans to begin filming for Top Gear and EastEnders by the end of June.

Moore, who has written an op-ed in The Telegraph outlining her plans to move forward following the coronavirus pandemic, has said the TV crews will be working within government guidelines.

Cast members will also be expected to do their own hair and make-up, in accordance with social distancing measures.

“We’ve been looking very carefully at how we can safely put some of our shows back into production, and I’m pleased to announce that we plan to begin filming again on both EastEnders and Top Gear by the end of next month. We’re also exploring ways to re-start filming on more dramas and other major BBC shows as soon as possible,” she wrote.

She continued, “Of course, we will be working within government guidelines. Crews will be strictly limited. Cast members will do their own hair and make-up. Social distancing measures will be in place.

“The filming now underway on our new productions of Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues is showing what’s possible under Covid-19 restrictions. The BBC’s coverage of VE Day and this week’s Hospital specials from the coronavirus front line are examples of how well we can rise to the creative and technical challenge.”

The article also stressed the key role that the independent companies behind many of the broadcaster’s biggest shows would play, with Moore pledging the BBC’s support of TV freelancers.

The new Top Gear series was originally slated to play a key role in BBC One’s programming this year, after Moore previously announced that the upcoming series would get top billing on BBC One, following the success with its line-up of Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris.

“Freddie, Paddy and Chris have revitalised the hit series with their escapades and banter; and we couldn’t have asked for a better response to their series so far and the impact it’s had with young audiences,” Moore said of the channel move earlier this year.

