Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Exclusive | Kevin McCloud takes on his most ‘ambitious’ Grand Design yet in comedy sketch

Exclusive | Kevin McCloud takes on his most ‘ambitious’ Grand Design yet in comedy sketch

Watch this exclusive clip from Matt Lucas’s new lockdown comedy show Reasons To Be Cheerful

kevin-mccloud-2

Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud takes on his most unusual project yet in a hilarious new clip from the comedy series Matt Lucas’s Reasons To Be Cheerful.

Advertisement

In the RadioTimes.com exclusive clip, Kevin talks to railway enthusiast ‘Barry’, who wants to “seriously downsize” and convert an old railway station – but due to the “unusual construction method,” he’s got no groundwork costs, and he should be done by teatime.

Barry’s “bespoke” new home is “built on an epic scale… or a scale, at least,” according to an impressed Kevin – who adds that he hopes Barry has enough glue.

“Would you go through all of the pain again?” he asks the cheery new homeowner.

“Oh yeah, I’ve got a signal box to do tomorrow,” Barry replies. “And I’ve ordered a Second World War spitfire to do at the weekend.”

Advertisement

You can watch the clip here. Reasons To Be Cheerful with Matt Lucas airs on Sundays on Channel 4 at 7.30pm.

Tags

All about Grand Designs

Bake off
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

coronation street rovers rteurn

Coronation Street spoilers: 8 huge plots for summer and beyond

The Mandalorian (Disney)

What’s on Disney+ UK? Full list of content to help you choose what to watch

Disney Plus Movies

Best movies to watch on Disney Plus UK

Paul and Prue

When is The Great British Bake Off on TV in 2020? Will filming be affected by coronavirus?