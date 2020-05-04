Made in Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire wants to do Strictly Come Dancing: ‘I think I’d win!’

Jamie Laing might’ve been forced to quit the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing, but could one of his Made in Chelsea co-stars be taking to the floor this year?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Miles Nazaire – who recently showed off his fancy footwork in Channel 4’s Celebrity Flirty Dancing for Stand Up To Cancer – admitted that he’s keen to tackle Strictly next.

“I would love to do it!” said Miles. “Strictly is something that would be so much fun. I mean, I don’t wanna say I’d win it, but I think I would!”

Judging by his Celebrity Flirty Dancing efforts, which saw him dance a steamy salsa with fitness vlogger Steph, he’d certainly be in with a decent shot… “I mean, look, I’ve got a talent there and I think the world needs to see it!” he laughed. “I’d love to, that’d be great to do it. It’d be a big big challenge, yeah, for sure.”

Miles has been a part of the Made in Chelsea cast since the E4 reality hit’s 15th series in 2018 and while he has aspiration to work on other projects – Strictly included – the TV personality and fitness influencer insists he has no plans to quit MiC any time soon.

“When I first started the show, I thought I’d probably be on it for a couple of weeks, if that! I thought, ‘This’ll be fun’ but at the time I didn’t ever think it would become my career… and then it ended up, two years later, here I am, still doing it.

“I’ve really enjoyed it, and every year is more fun. We get to go to amazing places, we get to hang out with all our friends and it’s the best time, so I’m very fortunate to be in this position.

“I don’t think there’s an expiry date at the moment. I’m still enjoying it, I still wanna do it. I guess a lot of others on the show who have left – Proudlock, Spencer Matthews] – they’ve got their own businesses and those took up their time… I think that’ll be very similar to myself. I’m hoping that I become an entrepreneur and if I do then when the right moment presents itself, I might [leave]. But right now, there’s no plans of me leaving.”

The latest series of Made in Chelsea was forced to stop filming six episodes into a planned 12-episode run due to the UK lockdown, with Miles telling RadioTimes.com that it’s not yet clear when the show will resume filming.

In the interim, the star says he is trying to enjoy himself and keep fans entertained on social media.

“I’m so grateful for the audience and the followers that I have,” he said. “I’ve always been a person that likes to inspire people, likes to motivate people, it puts a huge smile on my face knowing that I can do that – if I make someone laugh or smile, then it’s a job well done, and I’m happy.”

