Here’s everything you need to know:

What is Flirty Dancing?

Flirty Dancing sees producers do the matchmaking between two people who learn a dance routine separately before meeting for the first time when they perform the dance together.

Who presents Flirty Dancing?

Diversity's Ashley Banjo fronts the show and teaches the singletons how to dance in time for their big date. Look out for cameo appearances from Ashley's dance troupe including Jordan (his brother) and Perri Kiely.

More like this

Flirty Dancing's Ashley Banjo

Who is on Flirty Dancing?

Coleen Nolan was in the mood for dancing in 1979 – fast forward 40 years and she’s ready to show off her moves again.

The Loose Women panellist has signed up to find love on Flirty Dancing for the charity special, a cause close to home having lost both her father Tommy and sister Bernie to the disease.

Nolan, who has been married twice, said: “Talking about my love life on TV is second nature to me but Flirty Dancing was a whole new ball game. I don't think I've ever been so nervous.

“But I loved the show and, as it's for such a good cause, I decided to step out of my comfort zone and give it a go.”

Made in Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire will also star. The reality TV personality was recently left heartbroken after the love of his life hooked up with his best friend.

Advertisement

When is Flirty Dancing on TV?

The current second series of Flirty Dancing is on Channel 4, Fridays at 8pm. The Stand Up To Cancer special will air in December. We'll update this page as soon as we hear.