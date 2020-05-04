Where is the Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

If you’re a keen home sewer, you might be wondering where The Great British Sewing Bee is filmed. After all, this is a dream environment to stitch a new dress, with shelves of gorgeous fabrics, tubs of every kind of button you could dream of and plenty of space to lay out your material and cut your patterns. Makes a change from trying to do it all on the kitchen table at home, making the most of whatever mis-matched thread you’ve got left in your sewing basket!

Since 2019, the show, hosted by Joe Lycett, has aptly been filmed in London’s old textile district in Bermondsey, not far from the River Thames and about 10 minutes walk from London Bridge train station, Borough Market and Tower Bridge. There’s even a Fashion and Textile Museum in this trendy neighbourhood to get you in the mood.

The production company has set up the gorgeous haberdashery upstairs in a 19th century warehouse on Tanner Street. The building is frequently hired out for photo shoots and private events thanks to its attractive exposed brickwork and large, flexible spaces. And if you think you recognise it from elsewhere, that may be because it is also used to film Dragon’s Den!

An odd piece of trivia for fact fans – the exterior and interior shots are actually of different buildings in the same street. When you see the sewers inside the haberdashery they are at Number 41, but when the camera pans out to show the front of the building they are actually shooting Number 1. The magic of television…

The Great British Sewing Bee is on Wednesday nights at 9pm on BBC2.